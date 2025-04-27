Meet Legendary Boxing Announcer Jim Lampley in Bergen County: Here’s Where, When

Lampley will be signing copies of his new book “It Happened!” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

Lampley has spent 50 years working in front of the camera, including covering 14 Olympics and being the first sideline reporter of a nationally televised college football game

But he’s most well known for being the face of HBO boxing for 30 years, leading to his induction in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He also hosted HBO’s Wimbledon broadcasts.

Lampley shares stories and lessons from his broadcast career with numerous stories about his encounters with superstar athletes and big name Hollywood stars, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.