Meet Kirk Cameron In North Jersey

Cameron is signing copies of his new book "Born to Be Brave: How to Be a Part of America's Spiritual Comeback" on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Bookends in Ridgewood at noon.

In the book, Cameron offers tips on how to realign the country with Christian values, by using biblical insights and true stories of people who acted bravely out of love for God, according to a synopsis.

Cameron has written numerous books about his faith, along with a series of children's books. His wife, Chelsea Noble, also appeared on "Growing Pains," and they have six children.

For more information on the signing, click here.

