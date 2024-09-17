Meet Kenny G In North Jersey

The musician will be signing copies of his new book "Life in the Key of G" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

In the memoir, Kenny G, a.k.a. Kenneth Gorelick, talks about how a kid growing up in Seattle became the best selling instrumentalist of all time, tuning out the numerous critics along the way, according to a synopsis. Kenny G brings people behind the scenes to show he creates his sound and talks about his jazz heroes like Grover Washington and John Coltrane and performing duets with Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.