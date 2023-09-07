Meet Giants Legend Phil Simms In North Jersey

The Giants legend, who won two Super Bowls playing for Big Blue will be signing copies of "Once a Giant" on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Bookends in Ridgewood at 6 p.m. Longtime football writer Gary Myers, who wrote the book, will also be at the signing.

"Once a Giant" chronicles the 1986 New York Giants, who dominated the NFL, going 14-2 and won Super Bowl XXI, the franchise's first Super Bowl. The book features new interviews with Simms, coach Bill Parcells, tight end Mark Bavaro and the team's defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick.

Simms, whose #11 was retired by the New York Giants, is currently a panelist on "The NFL Today" on CBS. To purchase tickets to meet Simms, click here.

