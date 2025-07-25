Meet FOX News Star In Northvale

Levin, an 8-time New York Times bestselling author, is signing copies of his new book “On Power” at Bookends in Northvale on Saturday, August 2 at 1 p.m.

In “On Power” Levin discusses how power has been used to oppress and liberate, to destroy and build, and has been used to strip people of their freedom, according to a synopsis.

But those who seek to use power for good, like the Constitutional Framers, understand that strong societies are born not from force, but consent, Levin argues. Societies built on checks and balances, fair elections, and the preservation of individual rights not only survive, but thrive, according to a synopsis.

Levin’s book aims to examine how power shapes history by offering invaluable insights into individual liberty, unalienable rights, and conservative principles, according to a synopsis.

