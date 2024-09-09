Fair 64°

Meet Don Lemon In Northvale

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is bringing his search for God to Bergen County.

 Photo Credit: Fuzheado/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Lemon will be signing copies of his new book "I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America" on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Books and Greetings in Northvale at 1 p.m.

The book is about Lemon grappling with his relationship with God, being raised in a Southern Black church as a gay man, and as he got older, seeing Americans losing faith in higher institutions, according to a synopsis. Lemon then lost his job with CNN but continued his search for faith, later finding grace within himself and the nation, according to a synopsis. 

This is Lemon's third book. He previously wrote "Transparent," a memoir in 2011 and "This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism," in 2021.

For more information on the signing, click here.

