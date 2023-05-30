Meet Dee Snider At North Jersey Bookstore

The legendary frontman for Twisted Sister is signing copies of his new book "Frats" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

"Frats" is Snider's first novel and is inspired by true events. The book, set in 1972, is about a high schooler who moves to Long Island and descends down a dark path when he joins a fraternity, according to a synopsis. Snider's goal is to explore the pressure of toxic masculinity in high school, according to a synopsis.

In the 1980s, Twisted Sister were known for their hit songs, "I Wanna Rock," and "We're Not Gonna Take It." Snider has written several books, including, "Shut Up And Give Me The Mic", a memoir and "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide," a book for adolescents.

To purchase tickets to meet Snider, click here.

