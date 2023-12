David Duchovny, who played alien believer Agent Mulder for 11 seasons on the 1990s sci-fi classic "The X-Files", is signing copies of his new novella "The Reservoir" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Dec. 19 a 6 p.m.

This is Duchovny's fifth novel. Aside from acting and writing, he has recorded three albums. For more information on the signing, click here.

