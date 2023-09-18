Rain Fog/Mist 66°

SHARE

Meet Conservative Commentator Mark Levin In North Jersey

Mark Levin, who hosts "The Mark Levin Show" on radio and "Life, Liberty and Levin" on FOX News is certainly blunt when it comes to how he feels about the Democratic Party.

Mark Levin
Mark Levin Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore
Sam Barron

Levin, a 7-time New York Times bestselling author, will be signing copies of his new book "The Democratic Party Hates America" (we told you) on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in Bookends in Ridgewood. 

In the book, Levin accuses the Democrats of rewriting history and destroying the foundation of freedom in America, having been takeover by Marist philosophy, according to a synopsis. 

To purchase tickets to meet Levin, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE