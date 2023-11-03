Fair 50°

Meet Conservative Commentator Dan Bongino in Northvale

Dan Bongino, host of his own show on Rumble, is coming to Bergen County to teach everyone about how failure can be a helpful motivator. 

<p>Dan Bongino</p>

 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Bongino is signing copies of his new book "The Gift of Failure" on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale. In the book, the right wing pundit, discusses how his failures led him to become a prominent conservative commentator, including three unsuccessful runs for elected office in his native Maryland, according to a synopsis.. Bongino also discusses his time on the Secret Service and his battles with cancer, according to a synopsis. 

This is Bongino's seventh book, having previously written books in support of President Donald Trump and serving as a Secret Service agent. To purchase tickets to meet Bongino, click here.

