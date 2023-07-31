Meet Clay Travis At North Jersey Bookstore

Travis, who founded the sports website Outkick and co-hosts "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," will be signing copies of his new book "American Playbook" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m.

In "American Playbook", Travis lays out his gameplan for how the Republican Party can turn its fortunes around and defeat Democrats at the ballot box, according to a synopsis.

This is Travis' fourth book and his second political book. To purchase tickets to meet Travis, click here.

