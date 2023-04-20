Fair 52°

Meet Andy Cohen At Bergen County Bookstore

Do you want to watch what happens when Andy Cohen comes to Bergen County?

Andy Cohen is signing copies of his new book at Bookends in Ridgewood.
Sam Barron

The face of Bravo is signing copies of his new book, "The Daddy Diaries" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. 

Cohen's book chronicles being a single parent to his three-year-old son, Ben and his newborn daughter, Lucy. And since it's from the executive producer of "The Real Housewives" series, there is drama, though this time it's at the playground.

This is the third book in "The Andy Cohen Diaries" series, and Cohen's first book since 2016. Aside from "The Real Housewives", Cohen is also the host of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

To purchase tickets to meet Cohen, click here

