Meet Adam Nimoy, Leonard Nimoy's Son, In North Jersey

The offspring of Mr. Spock is coming to Bergen County.

 Photo Credit: Mike Muegel/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" is signing copies of his book "The Most Human" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

In "The Most Human", Adam discusses growing up with a famous father and details their complicated relationship, according to a synopsis. Their relationship saw marriages that lead to divorce, addiction battles and finding recovery, according to a synopsis. The two men were estranged before eventually reconciling over Shabbat dinners and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, according to a synopsis.

This is Adam's second book. He previously wrote "My Incredibly Wonderful, Miserable Life: An Anti-Memoir." 

For more information on the signing, click here.

