Meet Actress, Singer Jana Kramer In North Jersey

Kramer, who starred on "One Tree Hill" and is known for her hit song "I Got The Boy," is signing copies of her new book "The Next Chapter" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

"The Next Chapter" chronicles Kramer's divorce from her third husband Mike Caussin and how she put her life back together, according to a synopsis. Kramer is currently pregnant with her third child, with fiancée Allan Russell, a soccer player.

