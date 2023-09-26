Meet Actor, Environmentalist Ed Begley, Jr. In North Jersey

Begley is signing copies of his new memoir "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir," at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. In the memoir, Begley, who was nominated seven times for an Emmy for his work on "St. Elsewhere" talks about his lifelong Hollywood career, from appearing on "My Three Sons" to working with and meeting people like Jack Nicholson, The Beatles, Marlon Brando and Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to a synopsis.

The son of legendary actor Ed Begley, Sr. also discusses his environmental activism, which he has chronicled in two books, a reality show and been spoofed on the Simpsons, according to a synopsis. He has taken public transportation to the Oscars three times.

To purchase tickets to meet Begley, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.