Mediterranean Mansion Boasting Modern Makeover Hits North Jersey Market At $4.875M (Photos)

The 8,600-square-foot home sits on a private cul-de-sac along 5 Ellens Way, featuring five bedrooms and eight brand-new bathrooms.

Listed by Jason Pierce and Richard Orlando of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, the home was built in 2004 but remodeled within the last few months to keep the Mediterranean look on the outside, and add a contemporary feel on the inside.

One of the largest projects within the remodel was the addition of the 25-by-45-foot in-ground pool, complete with a Baja shelf leading to nine feet of depth, the listing agents say. The pool is accessible from the walkout basement, kitchen, great room, and mudroom.

Other selling points include a plenty of natural light, a new office, wine room, a four-car garage, and great overall livability and accessibility to New York City, listing agent Orlando said.

