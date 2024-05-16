Mediterranean-Inspired Villa Listed At $1.395M In New Jersey

The home at 112 Dunkard Church Road in Delaware Township is listed at 1.395 million and features a newly-lined pool, outdoor basketball, bocce, and tennis courts, putting green and gardens.

Sitting on a 10-acre plot of land, the house has four bedrooms — including one with a fireplace and pavilion-style deck, five bathrooms, a courtyard with a fountain, glass-enclosed breakfast room, screened-in porch overlooking greenery, and more.

Wrap-around porches encase the sprawling villa that also includes a gym, wine cellar, and whole house generator.

The listing agent is Michelle Blane of Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

