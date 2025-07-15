Medical Debt Returning To Americans' Credit Reports After Judge Reverses Biden-Era Rule

Judge Sean Jordan scrapped the regulation in a ruling on Friday, July 11. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized the rule on Tuesday, Jan. 7, about two weeks before former President Joe Biden left office.

The decision came exactly a week after President Donald Trump signed the previously named "One Big Beautiful Bill" into law. Experts warn that the Republican-backed budget reconciliation legislation makes sweeping cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, while increased work requirements could take coverage away from millions.

Jordan, a 2019 Trump appointee, wrote that the CFPB exceeded its authority by banning the use of certain types of medical debt that are explicitly allowed under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The move aimed to boost scores for millions of Americans, with the CFPB saying it would eliminate roughly $49 billion in medical bills from appearing on credit reports.

The rule also blocked lenders from using medical devices like prosthetics as loan collateral, with the CFPB arguing that debt collectors have weaponized credit reports to force payment on disputed or incorrect bills.

"People who get sick shouldn't have their financial future upended," former CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in January. "The CFPB's final rule will close a special carveout that has allowed debt collectors to abuse the credit reporting system to coerce people into paying medical bills they may not even owe."

But the court ruled that the agency went too far.

"While the bureau has the general authority to repeal existing regulations, the medical debt rule unlawfully exceeds that authority by fashioning a new regulatory scheme that conflicts with the plain text of [federal law]," Jordan wrote in his opinion.

Credit reporting companies like Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion had already begun voluntarily removing some medical debt. The major agencies agreed to leave collections under $500 off credit reports after the CFPB raised concerns in 2022.

The agencies opposed a full ban, claiming it would leave lenders with an "inaccurate and incomplete picture" of borrowers' finances.

"Information about unpaid medical debts is an important element in assessing a consumer's ability to pay," said Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association. "This is the right outcome for protecting the integrity of the system. Our member companies remain committed to providing complete and accurate information to support lenders and help consumers access financial products."

Consumer advocates disagree, saying that medical debt doesn't predict creditworthiness and is often full of billing errors. About one in 12 US adults has unpaid medical debt of at least $250, according to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF.

Critics also point to private equity's growing role in medical billing and collections, saying firms are making the problem worse. The American Medical Association said medical debt doesn't accurately show someone's ability to repay other loans since most medical bills are one-time or short-term payments, Axios reported.

Before the Trump administration gutted the CFPB, the agency forecasted in early January that its rule would have led to about 22,000 affordable mortgages being approved each year, while those with medical debt could see their credit scores rise by an average of 20 points.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.