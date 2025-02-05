Mechanic Charged With Murder Of GF Found Stuffed In Refrigerator In NJ Forest: Prosecutor

Christopher Blevins has been charged with first-degree murder, with second-degree desecration of human remains and third-degree hindering apprehension in the death of Laura Hughes, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Hughes had moved back to New Jersey from Virginia with Blevins, a mechanic, in hopes of having a real relationship with her daughters.

"We thought it was a new beginning," said Cornel Alston, the father of her girls.

Instead, the family was left mourning Hughes' loss days after the discovery of her remains, found stuffed in a refrigerator in a wooded area of the Belleplain State Forest on Sunday, Dec. 22.

On Jan. 13, 2025, New Jersey State Police detectives were told that Blevins had been apprehended in San Diego, California, and he was lodged in a correctional facility there.

No further details have been released in the case, and authorities have not yet disclosed the manner of death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.