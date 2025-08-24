A Few Clouds 75°

SHARE

Mechanic, 26, Killed By Car While Crossing Route 1 In Edison, Police Say

A 26-year-old Edison man killed while crossing Route 1 has been identified by police.

Edison Township Police Department

Edison Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Edison Township Police Department Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Robert W. “Robby” Peterson was walking eastbound in the crosswalk on Old Post Road across Route 1, near Popeyes, on Thursday, Aug. 21 at approximately 1:15 a.m., when the traffic signal changed from red to green, giving vehicles the right of way, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said. 

Witnesses and the driver, identified as a South Amboy woman, told police Peterson appeared confused about which direction to move, shuffling back and forth in the northbound lane before being struck.

Peterson was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. by Dr. Chernokk.

Charges had not been filed against the driver as of press time.

According to his obituary, Peterson was a skilled mechanic at Bill’s Service Center in Edison and enjoyed creating freestyle music. He is survived by his mother, Angela Peterson; grandmother, Candice Gibson; brother, Kevin (Jess) Peterson; sister, Ashley (Anthony) Knowlton; and niece, Thea-Rose Knowlton. He was predeceased by his father, John West, and brother, Danny Gibson.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE