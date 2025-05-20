Measles At Sold-Out Shakira Concert: Exposure Linked To MetLife Show, NJ Health Department Says

According to the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), a non-New Jersey resident with a confirmed case of measles attended the MetLife Stadium concert while infectious.

The DOH sent out an alert for concertgoers who were at the venue on Thursday, May 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, May 16. People who were at the concert could develop symptoms as late as June 6, NJDOH said in a statement on Tuesday, May 20.

According to MetLife Stadium, both shows for Shak's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" were sold out. The venue holds more than 82,000 people.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours even after the infected individual has left. It can also be spread by contact with mucus or saliva.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A red rash that typically starts at the hairline and spreads downward

Measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and pregnancy-related risks like miscarriage or premature birth.

No additional cases linked to this exposure have been identified in New Jersey as of this time, officials said.

NJDOH is urging anyone who was at the concert and develops symptoms to call their health care provider before going to any medical office or ER, to prevent potential spread.

The best protection, according to officials, is the MMR vaccine, which guards against measles, mumps, and rubella. NJDOH encourages all residents to stay current on vaccinations — especially those planning international travel.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.