Meadowlands Hotel Housekeeper Finds Loaded Gun In Room, PA Guest Goes To Jail

The 9mm Springfield Armory XD-E pistol found on a nightstand at the Hilton Meadowlands on eastbound Route 3 had eight hollow-point bullets in the magazine and a round in the chamber, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Royal Spraggins, 35, of Sharon Hill, PA, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, July 11, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

He's charged with unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of prohibited ammo.

East Rutherford police, meanwhile, stored the gun for safekeeping until Spraggins is able to legally retrieve it.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.