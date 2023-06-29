Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

McDonald's Reopening Location In North Jersey

Just in time to celebrate Grimace's birthday!

McDonald's in Passaic.
McDonald's in Passaic. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

McDonald's is reopening its location at 15-31 Central Ave. in Passaic on Thursday July 6 after an extensive renovation with a ceremony at 1 p.m. The restaurant will feature a digital outdoor menu board and a side-by-side drive thru lane. 

The McDonald's is owned by Angela Adderley, who has been operating McDonald's for more than 20 years. Adderley also operates McDonald's in Paterson, Plainfield, Orange, Branchburg, Linden and Green Brook.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE