McDonald's Launching Adult Happy Meals Featuring Beloved Characters: See What's Inside

The new collectible meal will be inspired by vintage McDonaldland characters, the company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The McDonaldland Meal will officially launch nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The meal promotes classic McDonaldland figures like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, the Hamburglar, and Mayor McCheese.

"For the first time in decades, we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future," said Jennifer Healan, US marketing vice president for McDonald's. "It's a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world."

The meal will include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, with a side of french fries. Customers can also get the new Mt. McDonaldland Shake, featuring a mystery flavor that McDonald's is encouraging fans to figure out for themselves.

McDonaldland Meals also include one of six souvenir tins packed with throwback items like stickers and postcards.

"Over the past few years, we've seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar," Healan said. "But many, especially the new generation, don't know that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore."

As part of the McDonaldland rollout, the company is releasing special apparel with Pacsun on August 12. Fans can also get themed luggage accessories with Away beginning Monday, Aug. 18.

The McDonaldland Meal launch comes as the fast-food giant is riding a surge in sales after a recent slump. McDonald's reported a 3.8% global sales increase for the second quarter of 2025, along with a 2.5% rise in the US.

The improving sales reversed the chain's 3.6% fall in US sales in the first quarter. That was the worst drop McDonald's experienced since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new collectible meal also follows the July return of the Snack Wrap. The highly anticipated comeback fueled a nationwide surge in traffic and demand caused temporary lettuce shortages at some restaurants.

McDonald's also recently expanded its new Daily Double burger to menus nationwide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.