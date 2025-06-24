McDonald's, Krispy Kreme End Doughnut Partnership As Chains Face Sales Slumps

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are ending their deal to sell the popular doughnuts at the fast-food restaurant, the companies announced on Tuesday, June 24. The partnership will officially end on Wednesday, July 2.

The move ends plans to expand Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald's locations nationwide by 2026.

"Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us," Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said.

The companies launched a pilot program in 2023. Krispy Kreme's signature treats became available at about 2,400 McDonald’s locations.

McDonald's said the collaboration was a quality addition to the breakfast menu but wasn't viable long-term.

"We were excited and pleased to partner with Krispy Kreme," said Alyssa Buetikofer, the chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald's USA. "We had strong collaboration with Krispy Kreme and they delivered a great, high-quality product for us, and while the partnership met our expectations for McDonald's and owner/operators, this needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well."

The companies paused the partnership in May after sales slowed and Krispy Kreme withdrew its full-year outlook, citing "economic softness," CNBC reported. The doughnut chain's stock has plunged 73% in 2025 and the company reported a $33 million loss in the year's first quarter.

McDonald's is also working to reverse its own slump.

The chain saw a 3.6% drop in US sales during Q1 2025 in its steepest quarterly decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executives blamed inflation, President Donald Trump's tariffs, and changing customer habits, especially among low- and middle-income diners.

McDonald's is trying to entice customers with the highly anticipated return of its snack wraps. While it remained available in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, the McDonald's Snack Wrap will be back at US restaurants on Thursday, July 10.

Other recent promotions from McDonald's include a Hershey's S'mores McFlurry released earlier in June, the comeback of mascot Uncle O'Grimacey to promote Shamrock Shakes, and toy tie-ins with Minecraft and Pokémon.

