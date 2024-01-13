Maywood House Fire Doused

The blaze ignited in the rear of the 1½-story wood-frame house at the corner of Palmer and Coolidge avenues shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Rochelle Park's fire chief was the first on scene, immediately followed by his Maywood colleagues.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Hackensack, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook at the scene and from Garfield, Lodi and Paramus in coverage.

The fire was declared under control within a half hour.

No injuries were reported to any responders or members of the family, who neighbors say have a 4-month-old.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

