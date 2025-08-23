Matt Lauer Resurfaces In Rare Public Outing — And His Wild Look Has Fans Stunned

Celebrity photographer Danny Ordonez captured the shot of Lauer during an evening out in Sag Harbor, though his appearance was jarring for some, who had some comments on his outfit.

In the photo, Lauer is clean shaven, sporting blindingly white shoes, pants, complete with a black-and-white shirt featuring a bright pattern.

"Matt Lauer keeping it low-key in Sag Harbor after a dinner outing, the former Today Show co-anchor looked calm and relaxed," Ordonez wrote in his caption on Instagram, though fans had other opinions.

"Low key???? With that shirt?" one user questioned, with another adding "Low profile while wearing a piano 🎹 shirt?"

Others raised eyebrows about the 67-year-old's wardrobe choice.

"That shirt and skinny jeans at his age... I have some questions," another fan wrote, though not everyone was critical of the former NBC star.

"I don't understand the big fuss," another fan wrote. "Matt looks casual but smart, he keeps himself well and looks good. What did people expect, for him to be wearing a suit?"

Another added: "Are you kidding me? All these negative comments. He looks a AMAZING! Relaxed. Cool. Handsome. Negative Nancy’s can take a seat."

For more than two decades, Lauer was one of the faces of NBC before he was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," following a probe in November 2017.

