Matricide: NJ Woman Fatally Stabbed Mother, Jury Finds

Malika Jones, of Rahway, was convicted of aggravated manslaughter for the incident, which occurred in February 2020, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Rahway Police Director Nicholas Breiner said.

At 3 p.m. on February 16, the Rahway Police Department responded to 100 East Albert Street and found Inell Jones, 58, fatally stabbed at the scene, authorities said. Malika was immediately taken into custody, authorities said.

Jones was a former Barnard student who had expressed interest in dentistry, according to the student newspaper Bwog and the New York Times.

She was scene pictured with Barnard officials in a post to the college's Facebook page.

Citing an affidavit, the New York Times said the stabbing had started as an argument between the mother and daughter over the younger Jones' living situation and return to school.

A subsequent argument erupted later in the day, in the family's kitchen, the outlet said citing police papers. A man in the home told police he heard Inell Jones yelling that Malika had cut herself and needed medical attention, The Times reports.

Then, he heard dishes breaking before Malika ran toward him screaming her mother had tried to hurt her, the new outlet says. The elder Jones had been stabbed.

Malika Jones will be sentenced in late January, authorities said.

