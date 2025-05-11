Master Illusionist Penn Jillette Brings Magic To Bergen County

Jillette is signing copies of his new novel “Felony Juggler” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

“Felony Juggler” is about Poe, who lives a nomadic life, before he gets caught up in a bank heist that leaves to an innocent bystander being killed, according to a synopsis. Poe flees the scene, eventually joining a Renaissance Faire, before his past starts to catch up to him.

Jillette drew from his own experience as a nomadic juggler when he was growing up in writing the novel, according to a synopsis.

