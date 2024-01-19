Massive Music, Surfing Festival SeaHearNow Returns For Another Year In Asbury Park

The Sea.Hear.Now Festival said it will return for its sixth year, according to an announcement on its social media accounts posted on Thursday, Jan. 18. The two-day festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15.

A concert lineup has not been finalized yet.

"We can't wait to see you back in Asbury Park for our best year yet," the festival posted.

Sea.Hear.Now has grown into the largest summer music festival along the Jersey Shore since it was first held in 2018. The festival promotes more than 25 bands on three stages on the Asbury Park waterfront, including "two in the sand and one in the park."

In 2023, The Killers and Foo Fighters were the festival's headliners. Weezer, The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow, and Greta Van Fleet were among the other performers last year.

Previous headliners of Sea.Hear.Now include Stevie Nicks, Green Day, Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, the Dave Matthews Band, and Incubus. One of New Jersey's most iconic rockstars Bruce Springsteen also made a surprise appearance during Social Distortion's 2018 set.

The festival's fun also reaches the Atlantic Ocean. Professional and legendary surfers compete in the North Beach Surf Contest right near the beachfront stages.

You can click here to sign up for email or text alerts to find out when Sea.Hear.Now Festival tickets will go on sale.

