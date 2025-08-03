Massive Butter Recall Hits US

Bunge North America, based in Missouri, voluntarily recalled 1,800 cases of its European Style Butter Blend after discovering the ingredient label failed to list milk — one of the nine major food allergens.

Each case contains 36 one-pound blocks of butter packaged in white paperboard. The affected product can be identified by code 5023937, UPC 1 00 78684 73961 2, and lot code 5064036503.

On Wednesday, July 30, the FDA officially classified the recall as Class II, meaning exposure could lead to “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The recall affects 12 distribution centers across the United States and one in the Dominican Republic.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA mandates that food companies clearly list allergens like milk, eggs, fish, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts, and wheat on their product labels.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to use it and to contact the place of purchase for guidance.

