Mass State Trooper Who Oversaw Karen Read Investigation Removed From Position: Police

State police confirmed that Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik was told to leave the DA’s detective unit and report to the department for administrative duties, the agency announced on Monday, July 7. Officials first said he would go to the South Boston barracks, but later commented his new post is still undecided.

State police rarely make public announcements on personnel matters.

Bukhenik’s transfer comes less than three weeks after a jury cleared Read of manslaughter charges related to the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Bukhenik had testified at both of Read’s trials and was disciplined last year for not reining in Trooper Michael Proctor’s offensive text messages about Read to family, friends, and fellow troopers, including supervisors.

Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, lost his job in March after admitting that his messages were “unprofessional and regrettable.” Those texts became a flashpoint in court and likely damaged public trust in the prosecution.

Detective Lt. Brian Tully, the unit’s former commander, was transferred last year and docked six vacation days after an internal probe found he failed to supervise or discipline troopers “who were involved with inappropriate text messages relative to an ongoing homicide investigation," State Police said at the time.

The Read investigation has already drawn intense scrutiny, and critics say more transparency is needed to restore faith in police work and prosecutions.

State police have not said when a permanent decision will be made on Bukhenik’s next assignment.

