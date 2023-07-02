Mass Shooting: Two Killed, Dozens Wounded At Baltimore Block Party, Mayor: 'We Will Find You'

No arrests had been announced, nor suspects identified, as of noontime Sunday, June 2. However, Mayor Brandon Scott said it's just a matter of time.

Nine people were rushed to hospitals from the scene and another 20 got there either via private vehicle or on foot following one of Charm City’s largest mass shootings ever.

Three of the injured were in critical condition, authorities said.

Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots at what has been an annual cookout in the densely packed area of two-story brick housing blocks, amid Fourth of July weekend celebrations nationwide.

Throngs fled the scene in mass panic, hopping fences and shouting out for friends and loves ones, while others tripped and fell in a human stampede, they said.

Some found temporary shelter with local residents who opened their doors to help. Others searched and screamed for their children.

The fatally wounded woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man at a hospital, authorities said.

Investigators were “working an extensive crime scene,” Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters following the 12:30 a.m. shooting in the working-class Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in South Baltimore.

Although the two killed were young adults, the ages of the children, teenagers and adults wounded varied, he said.

“My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation.

“The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable,” the governor added. “To the loved ones of these Marylanders: I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Court a “reckless, cowardly act” that he said “permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

“It is a neighborhood that has had its troubles, but a neighborhood that has seen some folks in that community really determined to see it be successful and see things turn around,” the mayor added.

Scott also delivered a clear message to the as-yet unidentified shooter.

“We will not stop until we find you – and we will find you,” the mayor said. “Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

