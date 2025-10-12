Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Mass Shooting At Bar Leaves 4 Dead, 20 Injured On Island Off Carolina Coast

A crowded night at a popular bar on an island of the Carolina coast turned into chaos when gunfire erupted, killing four people and injuring at least 20 others as patrons fled to nearby businesses seeking cover.

St. Helena Island (outlined in red) is located south of Charleston, South Carolina, and north of Savannah, Georgia.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Google Maps street view
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, deputies in South Carolina responded to reports of a mass shooting  at Willie’s Bar and Grill on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on St. Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The island is located between Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

Arriving units found a large crowd with multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Hundreds of people were believed to be at the location when the shooting began, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. At least 20 people were injured, with four transported to area hospitals in critical condition. 

Several victims were taken by Beaufort County EMS, while others arrived at hospitals on their own. 

Some injuries occurred during the rush to escape, though authorities said most of the wounded are presumed to be gunshot victims.

In the immediate aftermath, witnesses and victims ran to nearby businesses and properties to shelter from the gunfire, investigators said. 

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the deceased. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will provide additional information after notifying next of kin.

Detectives are investigating and seeking persons of interest. No arrests were announced as of early Sunday. 

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said, asking for patience as the inquiry continues and thanking multiple law enforcement agencies, area fire departments, and EMS for assisting at the scene.

