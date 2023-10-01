Mass Casualty: No Victims Cooperating In Jersey City Incident, Police Say

Police responding to reports of gunfire at 264 Culver Ave. around 2:35 a.m. found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her back leg and lower back, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

First responders rendered aid and the female was transported to a local hospital and is stable.

Other victims taken to hospitals in private vehicles include:

A 33 year old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to upper back.

A 23 year old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right hip.

A 19 year old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right foot.

A 24 year old male was the front passenger of a Dodge Durango involved in a motor vehicle accident on Communipaw Avenue while allegedly fleeing the Culver Avenue incident. He suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh and right hand.

"None of the victims were being cooperative nor are any of those who transported the victims to the hospital," Wallace-Scalcione said. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.