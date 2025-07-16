Mass Casualty: Lightning Strike At NJ Archery Range Kills 1 Man, Injures 13 Others, Police Say

The incident happened at 7:13 p.m. at Black Knight Bowbenders, an outdoor range in Jackson Township, according to Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz.

Police were notified that multiple people had been struck by lightning, with CPR being performed on one individual, Chief Kunz said.

Responders confirmed that a male was being administered CPR, while multiple other victims were being triaged, including a party that had been unconscious but regained consciousness, Kunz said in a press release.

The 61-year-old male died of his injuries, the chief said. The remaining 13 victims suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well. Victims ranged in age from 7 to 61 years old, authorities said.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Toms River, Howell, Plumsted, Freehold, Millstone, and Hatzolah of Central Jersey responded to the scene, along with paramedics from RWJBarnabas Health and Atlantic Health Systems.

Cassville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District #2 also responded.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

