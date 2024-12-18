Outdoor Englewood Diners Targeted By Masked Thieves In Traumatizing Summer Robbery: Prosecutor

The arrests stem from a robbery that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, just after midnight. on Engle Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Masked assailants armed with handguns attempted to steal car keys from a valet area before robbing diners of jewelry and personal belongings. During the attack, one victim was struck in the head with a firearm, officials said. Musella did not disclose the name of the business involved.

The suspects fled before police arrived. The investigation, led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad and the Englewood Police Department, revealed that a stolen 2024 BMW X7 was used by the suspects during the crime, officials said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, authorities arrested Altamir L. Thornton, 22, Yashir T. Phillips, 20, and Rahiem A. Maldonado, 22, along with a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Newark. A second 17-year-old suspect remains wanted, officials said. Multiple handguns were seized during searches of their homes.

Thornton, Phillips, and Maldonado face multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. The juveniles are charged with delinquency on similar counts. All adult suspects are detained at the Bergen County Jail pending court appearances, while one juvenile remains in custody, officials said.

Prosecutor Musella credited the Englewood Police Department and several law enforcement agencies across Bergen and neighboring counties for their assistance. The investigation is ongoing.

