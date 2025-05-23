Jibril M. Beamon, 32, of Somerset, and Shedrick A. Goodridge III, 35, of Jersey City, were charged after a months-long investigation led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Teaneck Police Department, and Newark Police Department, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Teaneck police responded to an armed robbery at the Hampton Inn. Two employees told officers a masked man with a gun entered the lobby, motioned to the register, and stole cash before fleeing the scene, authorities said

Detectives later determined a second suspect was involved, and linked both Beamon and Goodridge to another hotel robbery that occurred two days earlier, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the Comfort Suites in Newark. Police said both men were masked and armed, and stole cash from the front desk before fleeing.

On Thursday, May 22, Beamon was arrested at his home in Somerset during a search by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Teaneck police, with help from the Somerset County SWAT Team.

He was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree armed robbery

Two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

That same day, Goodridge was arrested at his residence in Jersey City during a similar operation with the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team.

He faces the same charges and was also remanded to Bergen County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked the Teaneck and Newark Police Departments, as well as prosecutors and officers in Hudson, Essex, Bernards Township, and Somerset counties for assisting with the arrests.

