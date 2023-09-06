Masked Home Burglars Surprised By Glen Rock Boy, Intense Manhunt Follows

A massive manhunt followed the 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 break-in at the single-family Belvidere Road home near the corner of Nottingham Road, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

NJ TRANSIT temporarily halted train service near the home so law enforcers who converged on the scene could search the area.

The boy had been alone when he heard a door open, Ackermann said. Thinking it was a family member, he walked to the kitchen and found the intruders, who'd gotten in by forcing open a nearby window, the chief said.

One wore a white hoodie and red pants and the other a black hoodie with black pants, said the teen, who the chief said wasn't physically harmed or threatened.

Both wore masks, the boy said. No weapons were shown.

The burglars immediately bolted when he entered the kitchen -- one out a rear window and the other through a side door, Ackermann said. They apparently left empty-handed, he said.

Responding Glen Rock officers searched the house and tended to the youngster as colleagues from surrounding towns headed to the scene. Service on the Bergen County Line was temporarily halted while they set a perimeter.

A witness reported seeing a black vehicle in the area, raising the possibility that there might have been a third person involved.

Police have been gathering area surveillance video and speaking with neighbors.

Meanwhile, the chief asked that anyone who might've seen something or has video or information that could help identify the intruders immediately call the lead investigator in the case, Detective Lucas Doney, at (201) 670-3947 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com.

Assisting agencies included: Fair Lawn PD, Ridgewood PD, NJ Transit PD and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

