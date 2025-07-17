Maryland Man Used Voice Of America Lines In DC To Threaten Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Feds

Seth Jason, of Edgewater, was arrested on Thursday, July 17, after a federal grand jury indicted him on four charges for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, her staff, and their families.

Jason, who was taken into custody by US Capitol Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, made his first court appearance Thursday in US District Court in Washington, DC, officials said.

“Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff, and their families,” the indictment states.

According to prosecutors, Jason made eight threatening phone calls to Greene’s Dalton and Rome, Georgia offices between October 11, 2023, and January 21, 2025.

Federal investigators say the calls were traced back to multiple phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, a US government-funded international broadcaster where Jason had worked for years.

He allegedly made the threats while employed there, leveraging access to studio phones and internal resources to place the calls.

During the calls, prosecutors say Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Greene, staff members, and their families.

Jason is charged with:

Influencing a federal official by threatening a family member;

Influencing a federal official by threat;

Interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure;

Anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Each of the influencing charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The interstate communication charge could bring up to 5 years, and the telecommunications harassment charge carries up to 2 years, if Jason is convicted.

Prosecutors have not released a motive or further details on the content of the calls.

“The charges in the indictment are merely allegations and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” prosecutors said.

Jason remains under federal supervision pending court proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.