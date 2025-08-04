Maryland CNA Mom Of 3, Man Died Of Gunshots Before Pennsylvania Arson Fire: Coroner

Jennifer Troch, 41, and Michael Shores Jr., 54, both of the first block of North Main Street, were pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 3—Shores Jr. at 7:12 a.m., Troch at 7:30 a.m., Coroner Pam Gay said in separate releases. Both were found unconscious during a firefighter-led rescue from the second floor and rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Troch, a Maryland native and mother of three daughters, worked as a clinical assistant at the University of Maryland Medical Center and previously served as a practice coordinator at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, according to public records and her social media. She attended Hereford High before continuing her studies at the Community College of Baltimore County, and earning her CNA license through the American Red Cross.

New reports from Southern Regional Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal confirm the fire at 2 North Main Street was discovered by third-party callers around 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 3. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and active flames on the second floor rear of the two-story structure. During the primary building search, firefighters located Troch and Shores Jr. and performed life-saving efforts before transporting them to the hospital.

The case is now classified as a joint arson and death investigation. Authorities have confirmed their deaths were caused by gunshot wounds to the head—fire was not a factor. The investigation involves Southern Regional Police, PA State Police Fire Marshal, and the York County Coroner's Office.

The fire escalated to a second alarm, prompting mutual aid from several York County and Maryland fire departments. One firefighter was injured after falling through the second-floor floor and was taken to York Hospital for evaluation. At least one pet was also rescued from the home.

The building at 2 North Main Street dates back to around 1905 and previously housed the Stewartstown Library and earlier served as a bank before becoming a private residence.

Details about Shores were not immediately available. His family and Troch's family are invited to share details about their lives, funeral or fundraiser information, and additional photos with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

