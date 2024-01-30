Acclaimed Fort Lee Burger Joint Expands To Hackensack

The burger joint announced on Instagram is opening this weekend on Main Street in Hackensack, joining its locations in Jersey City and Fort Lee.

"Hackensack is already a city we love coming to and doing business in," Marty's owners tell Daily Voice.

"We are proud to join the Hackensack community as a local business. We are also very excited to get to know new local customers and provide them with delicious food."

Last September, Marty's Fort Lee location was named the best cheeseburger in New Jersey by Yelp. The restaurant has earned a 4.5 star rating from Yelp reviewers for their burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches.

"I'm so in love with the burgers & chicken from this joint," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The burgers are juicy and cooked to absolute perfection. The chicken fingers & chicken sandwiches are to die for. We have this at least once a week, the food is that good.

