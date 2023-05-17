Martha Stewart's Childhood NJ Home Listed At $599K (LOOK INSIDE)

The Nutley home at 86 Elm Pl., where the lifestyle guru lived growing up, has hit the market for $599,900.

A New Day Realty has listed the colonial home that features four bathrooms. The home is described as having a "classic design that is both timeless and elegant."

The home features a "spacious living room, perfect for gathering with friends," according to the listing, allowing you to throw the perfect dinner party that would make Stewart proud.

The house also offers mature fruit trees- peach, apple, pear, fig and plum, according to the listing.

Stewart moved to Nutley when she was three and graduated from Nutley High School, and also spent time living in Jersey City.

The house was most recently sold in 2011 for $420,000 and property taxes cost about $15,000. To view the complete listing, click here.

