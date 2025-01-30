Married NJ Cops Had Sex In Front Of Kids: Report

Brian DiBiasi, 39 was charged with recording, possessing and distributing the child sexual abuse material and endangering the welfare of a child while his wife, Elizabeth, 42, is charged with endangering the welfare of child by engaging in sexual conduct, online records show.

Both are being held in the Monmouth County Jail.

Brian is a Hamilton police officer while Elizabeth works in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Brian admitted to distributing child pornography after their home was raided, authorities told NJ.com.

Elizabeth appeared nude in the images with children, who were at times nude as well, and the couple had sex in front of the children, authorities said in court documents, NJ.com reported.

To read the NJ.com story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.