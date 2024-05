Marcin Bednarz, who served in the Wallington Fire Department and was formerly a EMS member, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Arden Valley Road in Tuxedo, N.Y. at 3:18 p.m., according to a New York State Police report.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

Daily Voice has reached out to NYSP for details in the crash.

