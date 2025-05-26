Many People Fear Cyberattacks But Don't Protect Themselves Properly, Survey Says

The Acronis Data Privacy in 2025 Survey polled nearly 2,500 adults in the US and seven other countries, finding that many aren't doing enough to protect their personal data. The Swiss tech company found that while 64% of respondents listed data breaches as their top online privacy concern, only one-third back up their data daily or weekly.

Fewer than half (46%) said they use security features like two-factor authentication.

"Perhaps the most surprising result is that a quarter of users report data theft or loss, and more than 9% don't know whether they've lost data or had it stolen," Acronis said. "Data theft can go on for weeks or months before consumers know it's happening, so they could be unaware that they're in the grip of a cyberattack at any moment."

Cyberattacks like malware, phishing, and ransomware are now so common that they've affected nearly one in four respondents. In May, Microsoft and global cybercrime units busted a massive hacker ring that infected nearly 400,000 Windows computers with Lumma Stealer malware.

Acronis found that most people online still don't know how cyberattacks happen or how to stop them. Nearly 30% of people said cybersecurity tools were too hard to use, while more than a quarter said the tools slowed their systems down or gave too many false alarms.

Only 43% of users had any kind of mobile security installed, while almost a third (32%) don't have any security apps.

"Unfortunately, mobile operating system security on its own doesn't provide comprehensive protection," Acronis said. "Furthermore, 35% of respondents don't know anything about mobile security applications, so some consumers are putting blind trust in mobile devices to protect their data."

While 68% said they use strong passwords online, only 46% use two-factor authentication.

"Updating and remembering a new password is an essential cybersecurity best practice that continues to elude consumers," said Acronis. "About 40% of respondents update their passwords less frequently than once a year, and about 30% either wait until they're forced to, or don't update at all."

Almost 10% of those surveyed said they never back up their data, but only 2.4% said backup isn't important.

"The excellent news is that roughly half of consumers understand that the cloud, which has geographically dispersed data centers managed by organizations, is a safer backup option than a physical device," said Acronis. "External hard drives and other local devices are subject to physical disasters such as fires and hurricanes as well as to theft."

Cyberattacks aren't just hurting older users. Acronis found that users 35 and younger were more likely to be data breach victims than people aged 55 to 64.

With the rise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity experts say scams are becoming more sophisticated.

"Phishing emails were once relatively easy to spot, but they look deceptively credible now — free of grammar and spelling errors," Acronis said. "That's true in part because AI is helping cyberattackers create increasingly convincing phishing emails and text messages. Phishing emails and text messages were the source of 45% of attacks, revealing the difficulty many consumers have in determining what is legitimate and what isn't."

More than half of those surveyed said they get their cybersecurity information from videos or online articles, a sign that demand for clear, accessible guidance is growing.

You can click here to see the full Acronis survey.

