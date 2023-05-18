Fair 59°

SHARE

Man's Torso Found In Elizabeth River, Homicide Investigation Launched

A torso was recovered in waters of the Elizabeth River on Tuesday, May 16, authorities said.

Elizabeth Police
Elizabeth Police Photo Credit: Elizabeth PD
Sam Barron

A homicide investigation has been launched following the discovery made where the river meets the Arthur Kill, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said on Thursday, May 18.

The body was taken to the Union County Medical Examiner's Office, who ruled the death a homicide, authorities said. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kenneth Luongo at (908-347-1935) or Elizabeth Police Department Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE