Manhunt: Intruder Tangles With Allendale Resident, Flees

Officers converged on an Allendale neighborhood on Monday after a resident apparently tangled with an intruder who forced his way into a home, authorities said.

Police from surrounding towns and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit converged in Allendale.
Jerry DeMarco
Officers from surrounding towns and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit rushed to the area after being alerted shortly before 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Allendale Police Chief Michael T. Dillon said.

They conducted a primary search along the railroad tracks off Trotters Lane and West Orchard Street, residents said.

The intruder apparently suffered a facial injury in the scuffle, responders said.

He was otherwise described as 5-foot-9 and wearing all black.

ANYONE who might have seen the intruder, or knows where to find him, is asked to contact Allendale police immediately: (201) 825-1900.

