Man Exercising Killed By Car Plowing Through NJ Planet Fitness, Officials Say

A 72-year-old man was killed and two others injured when a car crashed into a Planet Fitness in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 26, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At approximately 12:20 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old woman struck the Planet Fitness building in Elizabeth, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said. 

The man, who was near the front window, was killed.

A 59-year-old man on a treadmill sustained cuts and abrasions, and the driver suffered injuries consistent with airbag deployment, Contreras said.

The incident remains under investigation, and the driver is cooperating. “EPD have not ruled out any possibilities at this time,” Contreras said.

The gym has been closed by the construction official until further notice.

