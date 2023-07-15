Man, Woman Shot Dead At Hackensack Nursing Home

No one apparently heard the shots at CareOne at Wellington on Union Street early Saturday, July 15, investigators said.

The bodies were found after someone went to the terminally ill woman's room to check on them, they said.

Police received a 911 call from the facility at 8:51 a.m., then found the couple both dead of gunshot wounds, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and Hackensack police are investigating, he said.

They're being aided by the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the county Medical Examiner's Office, which collected the bodies.

CareOne at Wellington, opened more than 30 years ago, says it provides sub-acute rehabilitation, specialized clinical care and long-term care. Its website cites "superior clinical programs specializing in wound care, stroke recovery, and dementia care."

